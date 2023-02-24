Today on the 10th Anniversary of Boston Public Radio:

We opened the lines, live from the Boston Public Library,to hear from listeners about the dismissal of Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlemme after letting her hair go gray. Is there a double standard when it comes to women, hair and age?

Amber Payne joined Jim and Margery to discuss racial equity in the United States and commemorate the one-year anniversary of The Boston Globe’s relaunch of The Emancipator.

GroundTruth Project’s Charlie Sennott discussed the legacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the difficulties facing Ukrainian journalists and President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv.

GBH Kids Executive Producers Marisa Wolsky and Marcy Gunther spoke about the latest show from GBH and PBS, Work It Out Wombats. Zeke, the youngest wombat character, made an appearance at the library.

GBH’s Callie Crossley discussed the sentencing of Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly for sex crimes, and a new technique to detect bruises on Black skin.

Gerami Groover Flores, executive director of the Hamilton Garrett Center for Music & Arts, was joined by Rev. Emmett G. Price III to talk about their upcoming fundraiser “Make them Hear You.” Student drumline players from Hamilton Garrett school performed for Live Music Friday.

We opened the lines to hear from listeners about how they like their coffee. Does a hot cup of joe bring them happiness, or do they think Starbucks’ new olive oil marketing gimmick is worth a try?

Finally, Jim and Margery reminisced about their first Boston Public Radio show at GBH 10 years ago.

