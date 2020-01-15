During the qualifying rounds at the Australian Open in Melbourne Tuesday, tennis player Delila Jakupovic quit her match after collapsing from poor air quality due to the wildfires burning across Australia.

Homeland security expert Juliette Kayyem joined Boston Public Radio on Wednesday to talk about how worsening climate change will pose a risk for sports across the world.

"There's criticism of the lead tennis players who are at the Australian Open, who are not using their perches to go after the Tennis Association for not canceling the games," she said. "Climate change is going to be a big deal with sports — it's going to impact where Olympics are chosen and FIFA has already needed to change various sites based on concerns of atmospheric qualities for soccer players."

Kayyem is an analyst for CNN, former assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and faculty chair of the homeland security program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.